BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of WLFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $118.19 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

