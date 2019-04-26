BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,957 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.96. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $15,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

