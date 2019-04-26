BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 18,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 41.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 78.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

