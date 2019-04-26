Bitcoiin Market Capitalization Reaches $17.30 Million (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $756,351.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, Bitcoiin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.02975634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00103516 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin (B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 57,245,792 coins and its circulating supply is 50,829,236 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

