Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Short Interest Update

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,383,786 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 29th total of 5,463,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,296,695 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BPMX opened at $0.07 on Friday. Biopharmx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biopharmx stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 1,256.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,430 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Biopharmx worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

