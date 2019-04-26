BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $131.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our OW and $131 PT. We continue to see highly favorable risk/reward ahead of key pipeline updates over the next 12 months. BioMarin reported an in-line quarter, although the overwhelming focus of the call was on valrox (hemophilia A gene therapy). The valrox 3-year update is on track for a top-line by early June (ISTH late-breaker submission due June 7). Not much new color on valrox from the call: management continues to sound confident in durability and potential for accelerated pathway (BMRN’s filing decision by YE19). For investors, we think valrox is more of a show-me story, which is why the update in June is important, although at this point somewhat of an overhang, in our view.””

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,982,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $277,582.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

