BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,485. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -257.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.16 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $92.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $356,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,982,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,199,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,011 shares of company stock worth $8,588,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/biomarin-pharmaceutical-bmrn-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.