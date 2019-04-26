BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $861.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 490.25% and a negative return on equity of 175.83%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynne Powell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $66,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $232,325. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 490,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 490,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

