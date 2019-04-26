Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,543,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after buying an additional 2,403,740 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after buying an additional 982,557 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,807,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,482,000 after buying an additional 416,265 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after buying an additional 283,807 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

