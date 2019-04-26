BidaskClub Lowers II-VI (IIVI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.09.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,657 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.