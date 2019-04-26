Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:BZH opened at $12.76 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,374,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,426,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 564,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

