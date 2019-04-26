BEAT (BEAT) Price Hits $0.0019

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One BEAT token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, BEAT has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. BEAT has a total market capitalization of $236,649.00 and $39,690.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00434418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.01027206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00177342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,287,969 tokens. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . BEAT’s official website is beat.org . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

