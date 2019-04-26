BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,247 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BB&T by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in BB&T by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 851,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,657,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 251,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

