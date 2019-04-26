BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BB&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BB&T by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in BB&T by 9.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 851,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BB&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,657,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $50.21 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

