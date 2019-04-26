Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 132 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 132 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/barnett-company-inc-sells-132-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.