Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 86,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,805. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/barber-financial-group-inc-buys-86609-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-aggregate-bond-etf-spab.html.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.