Banner (BANR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million.

BANR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 76,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Get Banner alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Banner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banner by 1,669.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Banner (BANR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/banner-banr-issues-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.