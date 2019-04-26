Bank OZK Has $743,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Paychex were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 10,738,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,167,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paychex by 5,734.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,365,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 19,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $1,555,113.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,272 shares of company stock worth $16,042,029. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $83.23 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

