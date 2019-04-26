Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

