Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,842,114 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

XAN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 132.44 and a current ratio of 132.44. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $342.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

