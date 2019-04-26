Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,705 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,792,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,801,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,080,000 after buying an additional 151,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Trueblue by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,801,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trueblue by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trueblue by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $650.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

