Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period.

RFG stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

