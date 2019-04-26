Bancorp (TBBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 159,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 50.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

