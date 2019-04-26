Bancorp (TBBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million.
NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.