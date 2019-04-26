Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes $29,000 Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Fortive by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 212,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 487,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

FTV stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes $29,000 Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/baldwin-brothers-inc-ma-takes-29000-position-in-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.