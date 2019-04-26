Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

BCSF opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,752.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,315 shares of company stock worth $305,192. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

