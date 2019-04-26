Bailard Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 224,233 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,193.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter.

RWX opened at $38.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

