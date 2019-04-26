Bailard Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,716,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,294,000 after buying an additional 178,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,652,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,875,000 after buying an additional 3,114,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,045,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,639,000 after buying an additional 153,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,921.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,848,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,892,000 after buying an additional 2,707,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,476 shares of company stock worth $4,654,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $205.08 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

