Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €62.30 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been given a €62.30 ($72.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.34 ($67.84).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at €50.10 ($58.26) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.