Aviva (AV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 556 ($7.27) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.83 ($6.67).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 418.80 ($5.47) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

In other Aviva news, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,009 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,115 shares of company stock worth $462,699.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.