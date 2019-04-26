Avery Dennison (AVY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. Avery Dennison also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $117.00.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.44.
In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,952.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,681,859.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,499.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.
