Avangrid (AGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Avangrid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 16,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,537. Avangrid has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avangrid by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

