Avalon Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Avalon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 82,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

