Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,915,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,734,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,504,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

