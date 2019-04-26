Atlantica Yield PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,388,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,408,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 531,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

