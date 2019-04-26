Associated British Foods (ABF) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective increased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target (up from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,566 ($33.53). The company had a trading volume of 706,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)). Sell-side analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9997727022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan bought 3,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

