Associated British Foods (ABF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,566 ($33.53). 706,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

ABF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($35.28)) on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 3,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

