Associated British Foods (ABF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,566 ($33.53). 706,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.
In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 3,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,200.71).
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
