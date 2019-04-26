Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 848,625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 260.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,625 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,552,771. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

