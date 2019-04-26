Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 417,613 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,613 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of AES by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,728. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-acquires-417613-shares-of-aes-corp-aes.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.