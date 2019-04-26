ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter.

NYSE ARR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

