Ark (ARK) Hits Market Cap of $53.84 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $1.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00009408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 141,126,972 coins and its circulating supply is 109,876,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, COSS, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

