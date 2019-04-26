Arion Hits 1-Day Volume of $89.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $60,248.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00434447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.01031222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00178237 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001413 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,231,015 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

