Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,127,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $225,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,188,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,343,000 after buying an additional 775,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after buying an additional 700,278 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.74. 82,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,822. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

