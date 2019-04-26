Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,108,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $756,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,370,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $732,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,008,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,169,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

