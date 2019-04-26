Anthem (ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Anthem updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $255.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a one year low of $219.96 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Anthem alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.75.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total transaction of $2,332,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,901 shares of company stock worth $4,821,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Anthem (ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/anthem-antm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.