Anthem (ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Anthem updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $255.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a one year low of $219.96 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.
In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total transaction of $2,332,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,901 shares of company stock worth $4,821,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.