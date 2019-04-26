ANGLE (AGL) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGL stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

