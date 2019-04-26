AnarchistsPrime (ACP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $924.00 and $0.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.