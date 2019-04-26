Analyzing Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) & The Competition

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ: NMCI) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Navios Maritime Containers to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors 492 1169 1235 31 2.28

Navios Maritime Containers presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million $12.70 million 4.36 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors $353.03 million -$23.31 million -4.57

Navios Maritime Containers’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Containers. Navios Maritime Containers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers Competitors -13.92% -3.28% -0.90%

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

