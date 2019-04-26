Analyzing Blackstone Group (BX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (PHCF)

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Blackstone Group pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Blackstone Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Group $6.83 billion 3.87 $1.54 billion $2.26 17.76 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.33 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Group 23.35% 12.74% 6.08% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackstone Group and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.59, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Blackstone Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackstone Group is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations, real estate investment trusts, and credit-focused funds for its clients. The firm invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City, New York with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Baltimore, Maryland, Beijing, China, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, California, Paris, France, San Francisco, California, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

