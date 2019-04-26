Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (AMZN, AON, APC, ARGO, AVGO, CARO, CASH, CY, DRI, DTE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 26th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,100.00.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “STL reported 1Q19 core EPS of $0.50, beating consensus of $0.49. In our view, it was a solid quarter.””

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. William Blair currently has $74.12 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Odeon Capital Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB). Odeon Capital Group LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. The analysts wrote, “We expected 10.8 percentage points of favorable development, or $0.32/share after tax. Excluding the difference in reserve development, normalized EPS missed by only $0.05/share, mostly due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and weaker “other” income. Normalized underwriting results were actually better-than-expected – both the current accident year loss ratio (81.7%) and the expense ratio (29.5%) were better than we projected.””

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partner Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Global Partner Acquisition Corp. is based in New York. “

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral, Inc. provides solutions for business communications primarily in the United States. The Company’s products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax. It provides solutions such as auto-receptionist, flexible extension structure, multiple voicemail boxes, smart call routing, business answering rules, extension dialing, call transfers and elegant integration with Smartphones. RingCentral, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The analysts wrote, “We believe 2019 has some front loaded expenses and this also pressured Adj. EBITDA margins which we believe were a little soft. The press release highlighted a difficult market continuing for mortgage, especially refinance. On the call we will look to hear more about the strong results from QuoteWizard, cross selling opportunities, credit card and other non-mortgage products. Total revenues of $262.4M were up 45% Y/Y despite mortgage revenues of $46.0M down 37% Y/Y but down only 1% sequentially due to continued weakness in refis. On the call, will be interesting to learn more about demand, volumes, pricing, filters for both purchase and refi. Non-mortgage revenues of $216.4M were up 101% Y/Y (39% ex. QuoteWizard). Non- mortgage revenues are now 82% of total revenues up from 41% in the June 2016 quarter. Credit card revenues of $54.5M were up 18% Y/Y.””

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. The analysts wrote, “We are assuming coverage of Outperform rating and slightly lower $8 price target. We continue to believe that KSHB is on the right path to becoming the most trusted and reputable packaging and product supplier to the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Therefore, we believe KSHB offers an attractive investment opportunity for small cap growth / cannabis related investors.””

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. Boenning Scattergood currently has a $47.75 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.