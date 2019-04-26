Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Price Target at $55.60

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAG shares. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $221,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

